To Your Good Health: Thoughts of pancreatic cancer trouble reader with EPI

Pancreatic cancer is one cause of EPI, because a tumor can block the duct that releases the enzymes. Because you haven't identified any other cause of EPI and have had some weight loss, I would think a scan (CT or MRI) to look for pancreatic cancer or other structural pancreas problems would be prudent.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there an age limit where it is no longer necessary to have a mammogram or a colonoscopy? I'm 87 and having a debate with my daughters. — M.A.G.

ANSWER: Screening tests, like mammograms and colonoscopies, are performed on people with no symptoms in order to prevent problems later in life. There is always a cost of performing these tests. I don't mean just the dollar costs, although these can sometimes be significant, but rather the potential for harm that can come from the test itself as well as from the follow-up testing and procedures that may be required.

For example, a colonoscopy requires a preparation (mildly unpleasant and time-consuming), sedation (which can have side effects) and the procedure itself, which may have unexpected bad outcomes (such as a perforation). None of these things is likely, but they become more likely as people get older. Moreover, if something abnormal is seen, it may require biopsy or even surgery, which have a much higher risk of an adverse outcome.