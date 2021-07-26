To Your Good Health: There's more than one kind of food poisoning

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me about food poisoning? I often hear the term, but it seems to mean different things to different people. — V.A.

ANSWER: Foodborne illnesses are indeed a very large and diverse group. Although the term may refer to toxins in food, such as poisonous mushrooms or heavy metal contamination, it most often refers to illness caused by infectious pathogens, usually bacteria and viruses, but parasites as well.

The most common infectious foodborne illness is associated with what's called a toxin-mediated diarrhea. Many bacteria, such as E. coli, can cause watery diarrhea that starts within a day or two of ingestion of a contaminated meal. Viruses, especially norovirus and similar, are very infectious and cause outbreaks in homes, institutions and cruise ships. Parasites, such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium, are often ingested through contaminated water and may cause longer-lasting symptoms. Most cases of watery diarrhea are self-limited and do not need treatment.