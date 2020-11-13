To Your Good Health: The truth about 'brain supplements'

ANSWER: A thunderclap headache is, as its name suggests, a very severe headache that begins suddenly and reaches full intensity within one minute. This is a medical/surgical emergency, as one of the most common causes of TCH is a subarachnoid hemorrhage, usually caused by rupture of an aneurysm. This possibility must be evaluated immediately (call 911!) with imaging studies and a lumbar puncture, also called a "spinal tap." People will usually describe it as "the worst headache of my life," and treatment is aimed at repairing the aneurysm as quickly as possible.

There are other causes of thunderclap headache, which can be considered after exclusion of subarachnoid hemorrhage. The course of your condition — that is, multiple episodes over several weeks — suggests you have a condition called reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome. In this condition, some of the arteries in the brain constrict and stay constricted for a prolonged time. It is not known why this happens.

It is most common in women in their 40s. There are several predisposing conditions and medications, including preexisting migraine, although people with migraines know immediately that a TCH is NOT a typical migraine. Triptans, such as rizatriptan (Maxalt) is one of the medicines that can trigger reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome, and many authorities recommend against using them. Double-check with a neurologist about this treatment. Otherwise, there are no specific treatments for RCVS. Ninety percent to 95% of people will have a course like yours, with no permanent damage and no recurrence.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0