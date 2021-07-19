To Your Good Health: The (slowing) march of medical advancement

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? — R.S.

ANSWER: Medicine has made incremental benefits on many fronts. There have also been dramatic, life-changing improvements in a few, and utter failures in others.

If you look at mortality rates in the past two years compared with previous years, the longstanding trend of improvement has been reversed. There are two major reasons.

The first is that far too many people are dying as a complication of drug overdose, largely due to prescription drugs. This is both a societal and a medical system failure. Drug addiction treatment is handled terribly by the medical system, and I am ashamed to say, by medical professionals as well. While compassion and correct medical practice can be effective, if not perfect, it is too often never given. Increasing deaths from overdose and suicide have been a major reason that younger and middle-aged people are dying before they should.