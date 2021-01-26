To Your Good Health: The relationship between blood-pressure meds and tinnitus

Since your symptoms have been present for so long, I would recommend an evaluation of your hearing. The American Tinnitus Association includes lots of information on its website, ata.org.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You wrote in a recent column that N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers and asked that people donate any unused masks to hospitals. My question concerns N95 masks with exhalation valves. I understood that those should not be donated because the exhaled air is not filtered and therefore does not prevent an infected wearer from spreading COVID. I also heard that health care workers can't use masks with exhalation valves unless they are frequently tested for COVID. Can you clarify? — J.B.

ANSWER: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 respirators with an exhalation valve do not provide the same protection to the wearer as those without, and as you correctly note, provide little or no protection to the people around the wearer. If the only respirator you have contains a valve, it is recommended that you wear a surgical mask on top of the respirator.

In a previous column, I cautioned against the use of KN-95 masks, as many of them were shown to be inadequate. However, a reader alerted me to the Food and Drug Administration website, where a list of manufacturers with respirators approved under an emergency authorization can be found. Readers can check to be sure a respirator is FDA-approved at tinyurl.com/FDA-respirators before buying them. Most online vendors give the manufacturer and model number. As always, I appreciate the helpful input of my readers.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0