To Your Good Health: The health effects of traumatic events

Sometimes severe trauma and surgeries can affect a person's mobility. Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder are other issues you are at risk for. It's particularly important for you to exercise as best you can with your injuries, be very aware of your mental health and get professional help if needed.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some orthopedic shoes that are worn out. When I walk in them, I can walk only two blocks before my calves get sore. I had a CT scan of my lower legs. It showed some narrowing of the blood vessels to my legs. Is it the orthopedic shoes or the narrowed blood vessels that are making my calves sore? — J.

ANSWER: If the orthopedic shoes are the only ones that cause the calf soreness, it's a good bet that the shoes are causing the soreness. As an aside, don't wear worn-out shoes. Spend the money on new shoes when the old ones wear out.

However, soreness or fatigue in the backs of the calves after a specific amount of walking is a textbook symptom of inadequate blood supply to the legs. This is usually caused by cholesterol plaques in the major arteries of the legs, and the symptom is called claudication. It very frequently goes undiagnosed, and it's important to diagnose it, not only to help the symptoms, but to prevent critical loss of blood flow to the legs. Moreover, blockages in the legs often go along with blockages in the arteries to the heart and brain, and medical treatment of blockages, including diet, exercise and medication, can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Nearly everyone with such blockages should be on a statin drug and aspirin. Most people could improve their diet.

