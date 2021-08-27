To Your Good Health: The fountain of youth, debunked again

However, there is evidence that while NAD+ may help mitochondria in our cells (a potentially "anti-aging" effect), it may also increase cancer cell growth. Studies in mice have shown increased rates of developing pancreatic cancer in mice genetically predisposed to do so.

Finally, supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration to the same levels that pharmaceutical drugs are, and there is no guarantee that any supplement you are taking, such as nicotinamide riboside, has an accurate amount listed on the bottle.

Although I would love to be proven wrong, I don't think that NAD+ is the "fountain of youth" as some of its supporters have touted. I don't recommend taking the supplement until much more information is available about the benefits and risks of long-term use. When a person is taking a drug or supplement to prevent disease, and they have no symptoms to treat, the evidence needed to prove benefits outweigh risks needs to be very strong.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Do people develop fewer colds as they age? If so, why? I'm 78 and haven't had a cold for at least 25 years. — J.S.B.

ANSWER: It is true that older people usually have fewer colds as they age, but that is largely due to being exposed less frequently. The immune system also is likely to have been exposed to many more viruses as we age, but unfortunately, for some viruses, one can never get high-level immunity to; others have so many different strains that it's likely you will get exposed to one your immune system doesn't know.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0