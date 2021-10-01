To Your Good Health: The difference between the common cold and the delta variant

Some of my friends brag that they don't need to have them done. When I was getting the procedure done, I overheard another patient getting ready for the procedure say he was getting it done because they found blood in his stool test. My primary physician told me that colonoscopy is the gold standard and I'm glad that my insurance supports it. — S.K.

A fecal immunochemical test looks for blood and has been proven to be better than no screening. A multitarget stool test (such as Cologuard) looks both for blood and for the abnormal DNA associated with colon cancer. A CT colonography, formerly called "virtual colonoscopy," is an option, but many of my patients noted discomfort with the gas distention used in that procedure. All of these alternatives, however, will ultimately require a colonoscopy if they are positive, just as the person you overheard did. It is my practice to recommend colonoscopy as the best screening test, but to offer the others as an alternative to a person who really doesn't want a colonoscopy, while still being sure the person understands that if the screening test is positive, a colonoscopy may still be necessary.