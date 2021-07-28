To Your Good Health: The Achilles tendon at risk from increased vigorous activity

DEAR DR. ROACH: I ruptured my Achilles tendon playing basketball seven years ago at the age of 49. I was able to recover and continue playing. My question has to do with others who have suffered from this: Why do so many young people appear to tear their Achilles? I can think of a handful of guys I know who have recently done this, and all of them are in their 20s or 30s. I don't remember this happening when I was at their age. Is there an increase in the number of young people tearing/rupturing their Achilles at such a young age? And if so, what is this attributable to? — F.H.

ANSWER: There is indeed an increase in the rate of rupture of the Achilles tendon. Experts have attributed this to increased vigorous physical activity. Competitive sprinters, decathletes, soccer players, jumpers and basketball players all have a greater than 10% lifetime risk of tendon rupture. The most common age for this to happen is 30-40, and it's about five times more likely in men than women.

A class of antibiotics, which includes ciprofloxacin, is associated with increased risk of tendon rupture within a month of taking it. Surgical consultation should occur immediately after tendon rupture, although not everyone will need surgery.