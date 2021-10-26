To Your Good Health: Temporary loss of memory triggered by stress

Numerous triggers have been identified for TGA, especially stress, physical exertion and contact with hot or cold water. A recent paper did note the increase in TGA during the COVID epidemic, but NOT due to COVID-19 infection. The authors felt the increase in stress in the community caused by social distancing and fear of the infection was the likely reason. You might well have been stressed when getting the vaccine — it is a perfectly understandable reaction. I don't think there was anything in the vaccine that caused the TGA, but the stress itself seems the most likely cause.

People can have recurrences of TGA. The increased risk is between 2% and 5% per year. In my opinion, the low risk of recurrence is outweighed by the benefit of additional protection from the vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to cause immense disease and death.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was recently diagnosed with a blood clot in my left leg. The reason I went to the emergency room was that, in addition to the pain in my calf, I was experiencing numbness in my heel. This has now become half of the bottom of my foot. I was given a shot in my stomach in the hospital and am currently on Eliquis. I was told that this will take time to heal. I'm concerned about the numbness. — Anon.