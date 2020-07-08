To Your Good Health: Sweets and starches are not off-limits to diabetics

DEAR DR. ROACH: I drink a large amount of water, black tea and green tea. Can a person drink too much? Does it wash out electrolytes or water-soluble vitamins, or create another type of imbalance? — S.M.

ANSWER: It is possible to drink too much water. As a physician who takes care of many older adults, I see problems with excess water more often than I see problems with not enough water. Vitamins are not the concern. It is indeed the electrolytes that are the problem, specifically one electrolyte, sodium, most often.

When we lose fluid — through sweat, especially now as the weather is warm — we lose both water and sodium. Replacing that fluid with plain water can cause the body to become deficient in sodium. This develops a problem especially for people exercising in the heat or people who are working in hot environments all day.

Older adults, with older kidneys, may not be able to hold on to sodium well. This becomes much more of an issue in people who are taking diuretics, such as hydrochlorothiazide, furosemide or chlorthalidone. Low blood sodium levels are very common in older adults, especially on these "water pills."

I often see the advice to drink eight (or more!) glasses of water daily. This may be appropriate for some people, but is not necessary for most and downright harmful to some. A much better rule of thumb is to drink when you are thirsty. It is true that some people do not have a good thirst mechanism, but overall thirst is a better guide than an arbitrary number of glasses.

