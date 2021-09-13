To Your Good Health: Suspicious interaction during colonoscopy should prompt report

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having colonoscopies regularly since 1990. I was due for one last year, but postponed due to COVID-19. My previous doctor had retired, and I found another physician who I thought would be excellent.

While on the bed, waiting to be moved to the procedure, the doctor came and sat down on one side of the bed. My other half was sitting on the other side. After the doctor said what he was going to say, he departed. My other half asked the nurse if the doctor was intoxicated. Why, she asked? She was told that he was slurring his words and had somewhat glassy eyes.

"Oh no, I'm sure he was not intoxicated" she said.

Upon completion of his job, he informed both of us that he went in only a third of the way, afraid he would "poke my diverticula and injure me." What? My previous doctor, who had completed seven of these since 1990, never had any difficulty getting past my diverticula.

After this doctor finished, he recommended that I go have a CT scan of my abdomen and pelvis, and repeat colonoscopy based on findings on CT. I find this very suspicious and suspect he was just trying to cover his liability. From this information, what is your opinion, please? — Anon.