To Your Good Health: Supplements not well regulated

Because there are no data on effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in people taking Prolia, I cannot answer for certain. However, because the degree of immunosuppression, if any, appears to be small, I don't think it is likely that Prolia would create a meaningful decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine. Certainly you will be safer having gotten the vaccine than if you had not done so. It would be wise to continue to be cautious even after vaccination while there is still ongoing transmission in the community.