To Your Good Health: Stress test is the first choice to look for heart blockages

DEAR DR. ROACH: My primary care doctor prescribed a cardiac calcium test after seeing me breathing hard while climbing onto the examining table. I don't feel a need for it, as I am over 72 years old and it is common in this age. I checked with another doctor and he asked what if you have higher cardiac calcium as I am already taking atorvastatin and enalapril. Since then, I have been avoiding the test. What is your advice? — J.M.

ANSWER: Shortness of breath with exercise is indeed common, but when people have difficulty breathing with pretty minimal exertion, I would be concerned that there is a problem. Blockages in the blood vessels to the heart muscle — coronary artery disease — is one common and treatable cause of breathing problems with exertion, and high cholesterol and high blood pressure are risk factors for coronary artery disease. I think a test to determine whether you have CAD is reasonable.

However, the coronary calcium score wouldn't be my first choice. A coronary calcium score looks for calcium deposits in the blood vessels to the heart, and high levels do make CAD more likely. Since a coronary calcium score doesn't provide information about whether (and how big) those blockages might be, a stress test would be my first choice, followed by a definitive anatomical test, like a coronary angiogram, if abnormal.