To Your Good Health: Steroids and surgery, not insulin, may have worsened diabetes

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70 years old and had a kidney transplant 18 years ago. I developed diabetes, but it was controlled through oral medication. I recently went into the hospital for pneumonia and was given large doses of steroids and injections of insulin. Now I am unable to bring my sugar down with the pills I was taking. Could the cause be the insulin I was given? Your answer would really be appreciated. — P.I.

ANSWER: The major cause for diabetes in older people is resistance to insulin. Being overweight is a contributing factor to Type 2 diabetes, but some people can be insulin resistant even with a normal weight.

Steroids (I mean glucocorticoids, like cortisone or prednisone) act against the action of insulin, and tend to make insulin resistance worse. This can precipitate or worsen diabetes. Any kind of serious illness, especially infection but even something like a heart attack, can also worsen diabetes. Between the higher dose of steroids and the pneumonia, it's not surprising your diabetes went out of control and you required insulin.

