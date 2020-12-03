To Your Good Health: Steroid rage ruined 17-year marriage

When anabolic steroids like testosterone are used recreationally, especially by bodybuilders or other athletes, the doses used are much higher than replacement doses. There are case reports of men developing out-of-control anger (so-called 'roid rage). This appears to be a rare or at least unusual complication of anabolic steroid use, and there is speculation that men who are going to abuse testosterone-like steroids already are more likely to have preexisting psychiatric diagnoses.

Since there is not a lot of well-done studies on the phenomenon of steroid rage, and some of it is contradictory, I'm not able to answer your questions directly, but extrapolating from other psychiatric conditions, I think it very likely that the person recalls what they did and said during the events, although they may have difficultly admitting it. I also suspect that the experience of mental health professionals who have helped women and men deal with the psychological aftermath of abuse would be able to help a person in your situation.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column from a writer ("L.L.B.") with an inability to urinate despite a large amount of urine in the bladder led me to suggest additional testing to find the underlying cause. He wrote back and unfortunately was found to have bladder cancer. He has gotten some radiation treatment and may get chemo as well. He said, "If I do go down, I will go down fighting." I admire his attitude and wish him the best in fighting bladder cancer.

