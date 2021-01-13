To Your Good Health: Statins are important heart treatment, but so is change in diet

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 64 and thin, on no medications and had my bloodwork done. Cholesterol showed 226 total, HDL 77, triglycerides 79, LDL 131, glucose 94. My blood pressure is usually about 90/60, and I have never smoked.

My doctor wants me to go on a statin, which I know is not good. I want to try adjusting my diet. Are these levels so high that they warrant a statin? Should his first course of action be to suggest changing diet? Your opinion is important. Thank you. — J.F.

ANSWER: Statin drugs are a powerful way to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people at higher risk for developing them; however, like all drugs, they have the potential for adverse effects. They should be used only when the benefit of taking them is expected to be greater than the risks. Nearly everyone with known heart disease or history of stroke due to blockages in the arteries should take a statin if they can tolerate it. For people without a history of cardiovascular disease or cerebrovascular disease, a good tool is a risk calculator.