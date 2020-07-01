To Your Good Health: Squeaky hip joint likely aggravating, but not dangerous

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 69 years old. I take no medications, and I'm in very good health. Fifteen years ago, I had a hip replacement and now it is starting to squeak when I walk.

It is a ceramic socket and a titanium ball. Is there any kind of cream I can rub on my hip or an injection I could get to lubricate the joint? When will I know that I absolutely have to get my hip replaced? — P.F.

ANSWER: I can understand why the squeaking noise could be very annoying or troubling, but most often the squeak does not indicate a problem with the joint.

Unfortunately, there is no cream you can rub on that can get into the prosthetic joint, and no lubricant that can be injected will stay in long enough to effectively treat the squeak.