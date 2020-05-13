To Your Good Health: Some antidepressants require a long tapering period to stop

As the dose of Paxil is going down, so too might the dose of a replacement drug be increased, if appropriate, as prescribed.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was interested in your recent column on atrial fibrillation. I have a problem I would like addressed. I don't have atrial fibrillation, but when my pulse is taken at first the beats are strong, then they get weaker, then several beats are missing. I have been to several doctors for different things, and none of them seem concerned about this.

What is the difference between what I have described and atrial fibrillation? — D.B.

ANSWER: Atrial fibrillation is often noticed by the patient as an irregular heart rate with no discernible pattern. The beats sometimes go fast, sometimes slower, described as "irregularly irregular." The diagnosis is confirmed by an electrocardiogram.

You are describing both a change in the strength of the pulse as well as some missing beats. Atrial fibrillation may cause these symptoms. Assuming you were checked for and don't have atrial fibrillation, I would note that many people may have occasional beats that are early or late. Late beats tend to have a stronger pulse than early beats, since the heart has filled up more.

A perfectly regular rhythm is not common, nor is it ideal. Some variability in the heart rate is a sign of a healthy heart. Still, you should have had at least one EKG during symptoms to be sure there is not a serious rhythm disturbance, such as atrial fibrillation. I suspect you are seeing normal physiology with the strength of the beats.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0