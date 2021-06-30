To Your Good Health: Slow acclimation can help manage gabapentin side effects

When used properly, it is not an "ugly" drug at all; however, some people just cannot take the side effects no matter how low a dose you start with or how slowly you increase. In your case, I think it may be worth sticking with it.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a fear of needle injections so great that I cannot watch any that I get. I would pass out if I watched. There are likely others like me, and I suspect that many Americans are not getting vaccinated because all that we see in the media is needle sticks in people's arm. I had to stop watching TV news because of this. Can you convey to the media that videos and stills of needle sticks is not helping the U.S. vaccination rate? — K.G.B.

ANSWER: Sadly, the global media does not always follow my recommendations, but I certainly agree with you that fear of needles is a barrier to some people getting the COVID-19 vaccines. I'm not especially fond of getting injections myself, and never watch when I get them, despite professional interest. However, a skilled nurse or physician can give a vaccine quickly and usually painlessly.

Many patients who fear needles or who just really don't like them do much better by using a few techniques. The first is to tell your provider that this is an issue for you. We can't help if we don't understand what you're going through. Second, distraction is key. That may mean talking about something else, bringing your phone to look at something pleasant, or even bringing a friend with you. Breathing exercises before and during the injection can help. For nearly everybody, the vaccine takes just a couple of seconds to give, and the time spent worrying about it is much, much worse than the actual injection.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0