To Your Good Health: Should screening test for stomach cancer have broader use?

Some cancers are initially very slow-growing. The best examples are cervical and colon cancer, where screening clearly saves lives. They normally grow for five to seven years before they become invasive and spread both locally and to distant organs. This allows screening tests (Pap smear and HPV testing for cervical cancer, colonoscopy or stool cards for colon cancer) to have a good chance of finding the cancer while it can be easily cured.

Unfortunately, cancers are highly variable from one person to another. Some breast cancers may be detectable and treatable for 10 years before they spread, but other breast cancers are so aggressive that they have already spread by the time the most sensitive test can find them. Stomach cancer in a 50-year-old is detectable for an average of about three years before causing symptoms, which makes early detection possible but difficult.