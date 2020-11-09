To Your Good Health: Shingles shot at 50? Yes, please!

ANSWER: Tramadol is an opiate medication that can be dangerous if misused. Physicians need to be cautious about prescribing it. Like essentially any medication, it can be abused: taken too much of or sold, for example. It should not be used in people at high risk of opiate drug abuse.

However, you have a 10-year safety record with the medication. I hear frequently from people who have had years or decades of chronic cough with extensive evaluations that failed to make a diagnosis or find an effective treatment. For this small number of people, I think that low dose tramadol is safe and effective. I think it's unfortunate you can't get the medication from your new doctor. I suggest you consult a pulmonary specialist, who might find alternate treatment or decide the benefits of tramadol outweigh the risks.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 87 and have heart disease. I take atorvastatin and aspirin. Is it dangerous for me to get a flu shot? — J.B.

ANSWER: It's more dangerous for you NOT to get a flu shot than it is to get one. Although there are risks to the flu shot, they are small and almost always involve symptoms that last a day or two at the most. Even though the flu shot is "only" about 50% effective, that means a lot less flu, and flu in an 87-year-old person with heart disease is very dangerous and can be fatal. This year in particular, we want to keep people with flu out of the emergency rooms and hospitals because of COVID-19, and the single best way to do that is through flu shots.

