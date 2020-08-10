To Your Good Health: Seek neurologist's help for involuntary mouth movements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: For about the past year, I have had mouth movements that I do not intend to make. I can stop them if I really concentrate on doing so, but as soon as I think of something else, they resume. Lately, I also have involuntary movements on the left side of my mouth when I am about to fall asleep, or maybe when I have already fallen asleep. I make a loud noise, which wakes me up. The left side of my face is twitching wildly. Sorry I don't know how to better explain this, but I am partly asleep when it happens and don't know anything else. Do you have any idea what could be going on? — L.S.

ANSWER: There are several different movement disorders that affect the face, some of which can cause tics, which is what it sounds like you are describing. Tics can occur by themselves, or in the context of another neurological condition. A good example of this is Tourette's syndrome, which has a wide range of clinical expressions and does not always look the way it is portrayed in movies.

Some movement disorders are related to medication use, so a neurologist evaluating you would do not only a careful exam, but a thorough review of past medication use.