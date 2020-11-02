To Your Good Health: Seasonal allergies are a twice-yearly source of misery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 62 years old and have no health problems except seasonal allergies during spring and fall. I exercise regularly and eat only healthy vegetarian food and fruits.

My symptoms are watery eyes and nose, itching, chest congestion, sneezing, coughing and difficulty sleeping at night due to pollen in the air during early spring/fall seasons. I have had this issue for the past 30 years, since moving from India. The allergies last for 10 to 15 days each season, and then I am normal. During allergy season, I can do only mild exercise since my chest is congested and breathing becomes tough.

During this time, I try not to go outdoors, use HEPA-filter fans and air conditioning to filter out indoor pollen and dust. This gives me a lot of relief most of the time. I take antihistamine drugs (Claritin) and cough medication for chest congestion if the problem is acute, but don't like their side effects of raising blood pressure, uneasiness and sleepiness.

I was told by doctors that this is an immune overreaction issue and will never go away in my lifetime. Do you think I can train my immune system to gradually accept pollen? I hate to take medications due to their side effects. Is there any natural therapy, traditional or natural medication or homeopathy? — M.K.