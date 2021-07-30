To Your Good Health: Risk of contracting HSV-2 can be reduced, not eliminated

I should point out that it is possible that you, yourself, may already have been exposed to genital herpes, despite having had three lifetime partners. Most people with genital herpes are not aware, having never had symptoms.

I'm glad you are having this discussion, and you need to decide whether the relationship is worth the risk.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old male in very good health. I receive a physical exam every six months, my height and weight are proportionate (5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 168 pounds), and I work out three to five days per week. When I was 44 years old, a routine blood test detected an elevated PSA. Subsequently I was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, and several doctors recommended a prostatectomy, which I underwent. Fortunately, I have been cancer free since and have little if any side effects from the surgery. At my current age I am concerned about a testosterone decline. Can testosterone supplements — either over-the-counter or physician prescribed (if a blood test showed low T) — put me at risk, considering my past? — L.G.