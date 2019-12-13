To Your Good Health: Results of bone density test determine follow-up testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your first physician must have been mistaken. Hip fractures account for less than 1% of hospital admissions. Perhaps she meant among the patients she was taking care of right now.

If your fracture risk is high enough to take medication, your bone density is usually measured every one to two years. If not, the recommended follow-up testing frequency depends on your bone density score. Given that yours has stayed constant, less frequent checks might be reasonable. On the other hand, a history of poliomyelitis seems to be a large and independent risk for hip fracture. This is partly due to increased fall risk, but partly due to the effects of accelerated bone loss in people with less muscle strength, which is universal in the affected limb of poliomyelitis.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I got my son to quit smoking cigarettes years ago, but then a friend he goes camping with got him into cigar smoking. He seems to think there is no danger since he doesn't inhale. He is now smoking at least one a day and sometimes three. I'd like your take on this. Does the nicotine get into his blood through his mouth, and what are the effects of that? -- M.S.