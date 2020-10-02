To Your Good Health: Rare statin side effect requires expert evaluation

DEAR DR. ROACH: In your column about statins, you said they have the potential for side effects. Why don't doctors know or consider these when prescribing them or tell you when to stop taking them? After a few years on statins, I had muscle aches, especially in my legs. Not one doctor acknowledged it when I asked if it could be the statins — except to say "Let's try another one."

It wasn't until I read an article online written by two European doctors and one from San Diego that talked in depth about statin side effects. That's why they said they don't prescribe statins like the doctors here in the U.S. They said if you take a statin, the doctor should tell you to also use Coenzyme Q10 supplement as that is what the statins takes from your muscles.

I had been taking them for years and immediately weaned myself off and started taking the CoQ10. It was too late. That was years ago. My legs now are weak and still ache, especially when I walk. I always had strong legs before.

Other than that, I am quite healthy for my age of 84. Why don't doctors know about this? — J.W.

ANSWER: I am sorry to hear about your experience, and disappointed none of your doctors apparently made a correct diagnosis.