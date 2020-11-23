To Your Good Health: Postnasal drip is a symptom of allergies

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you explain what postnasal drip is? How damaging is it, and can it be cured? My wife has it and coughs a lot. Her eyes water, and she always feels poorly. — M.G.

ANSWER: Postnasal drip isn't a diagnosis, it's a symptom. The nasal passages have an opening in the front (the nostrils) as well as in the back, to the nasopharynx. Any condition that can cause a runny nose can also cause postnasal drip, which is just the term used for mucus going into the back of the throat. Allergies, infection and nonallergic irritation all can cause the lining of the nasal passages and the sinuses to secrete excess mucus. It is annoying but not dangerous.

Treatment of the excess mucus starts with understanding why it is being made. The fact that your wife also has watery eyes is pretty strong evidence that she has allergies that are affecting both the nasal passages and the eyes. In that case, treatment can be staying away from the allergen (whatever is causing the reaction), using medication to reduce the body's response to the allergen or a combination of these strategies.