To Your Good Health: Physicians must use best practices in COVID treatment

Doxycycline is an antibacterial agent, and is used in people with COVID-19 and concurrent bacterial infections. It has been studied in early trials, as in addition to its antibacterial properties, it is anti-inflammatory as well and may have some antiviral effects. It may have a role in treatment, but it is not recommended for use until there are clear results from clinical trials, which at the time of this writing are lacking.

Similarly, there are theoretical reasons why zinc might be effective, and people with zinc deficiency have suppression of the immune system. However, there are no data showing benefit of zinc treatment in people with COVID-19, although zinc has shown modest benefit in some other viral illnesses.

Hydroxychloroquine has clear potential for harm, and some studies have shown worse outcomes in people with COVID-19 taking it. Zinc and doxycycline are both safe but unproven. Some physicians choose to use unproven but hopeful treatments when there is a low likelihood of harm, as is the case with zinc. Others prefer to have data showing that treatments are both effective and safe before using them. At the beginning of the pandemic, I saw many doctors, frustrated at the lack of treatment options, choose to try unproven medications out of a feeling they need to be doing something. Fortunately, now there are at least two treatments, remdesivir and dexamethasone, that have been proven to be helpful in people with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection.