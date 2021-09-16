To Your Good Health: Pain of shingles can linger, sometimes for months or years

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old female, and I am in my 10th week of shingles. I have them on my left chest and back (at the bra line!) and on my upper arm. I can't go anywhere because I can't stand when my clothes or bra touches me. I now have severe shooting pains on my arm area, mostly at night but also during the day. The rash on my chest, although mostly healed, is still very painful. I'm desperate for help. I use lidocaine, which helps for an hour or so. This is my second bout of shingles. I had them 10 years ago. I was (wrongfully) advised by my internist not to get the shingles vaccine after that last bout. Is there anything I can do? — P.C.