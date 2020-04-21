To Your Good Health: Pain of restless legs syndrome can be frustrating

There are some important additional points I want to discuss. The first is that statins are proven to have benefit in people at high risk, especially those with known blockages in their heart arteries. Those at lower risk will not get as much (or possible any) benefit. The second is that most studies have not included people in their 80s, although most experts do continue to recommend statins in high-risk people, at least until age 85. Third, the dose of atorvastatin you are taking may be higher than you need. Only people at the highest risk for heart attack, such as those with previous heart attacks, are recommended to have the LDL cholesterol so low.