To Your Good Health: Osteoarthritis affects cartilage, bone, ligaments and tendons

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 60-year-old healthy man. I am very active as a team roper. My arthritis bothers me every day, every waking hour. We ride two or three days a week. I take a tramadol with acetaminophen (37.5/325) and a 500-mg acetaminophen in the mornings. This works well during the day. But if I take it at night, it keeps me from sleeping. Would 150 mg of diclofenac be safe to take before bed? I've had two surgeries for bone spurs: in my right elbow and left shoulder. What causes bone spurs? — T.H.

ANSWER: It seems you have osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis. Osteoarthritis affects all parts of the joint. There is damage to and progressive destruction of the articular cartilage, which is the smooth load-bearing portion of the joint. Loss of cartilage and joint space, especially in the knee, is one of the primary ways we establish severity of osteoarthritis.

The bone is also affected, when collagen on the bone around the margins of the joint turns bony. This is called osteophytes or "bone spurs." It's not the cause of the inflammation, but rather a result of the inflammation in the joint affected by osteoarthritis. Damage to the ligaments and tendons are also common in joints affected by osteoarthritis.