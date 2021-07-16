To Your Good Health: Optimistic news on COVID vaccine - drop in asymptomatic cases

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had an X-ray for back pain, and was told I had a "10 mm sclerotic bone lesion" in the pelvis. They are sending me for an MRI. What could this be? — P.W.

ANSWER: There are several possibilities when it comes to sclerotic ("stonelike") bone lesions. Many of these are benign: a "bone island" is a small area of compact bone within the spongy bone; other benign tumors, such as osteomas and enchondromas; and Paget's disease of bone.

The MRI will help to distinguish between these benign causes and bone cancer. Cancer of the bone can be primary (that is, starting in the bone, which is uncommon) or can have spread from some other place, such as the lung or breast. A single lesion is more likely to be benign.

Hopefully, the MRI will confirm that this is a benign lesion.

DEAR DR. ROACH: At 89 years old, I watch TV, read the papers and struggle to stay awake. I take my meds as instructed, including senior vitamins. Is this part of the aging process? — A.F.