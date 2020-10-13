To Your Good Health: Ocular migraine involves vision but not necessarily pain

However, what I said is also valid. Migraines starting in your 60s are less common, and though this may be the diagnosis, I would be concerned about a transient ischemic attack, which is caused by a loss of blood flow to the brain. Your eye doctor may not have been able to see anything abnormal in the retina, but I would be concerned enough to consider a look at the blood vessels of the neck and even the brain, an evaluation of your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation, and some blood testing, to be sure. TIAs happen mostly in people with risk factors, and although it sounds like you are doing very well now, you may have been at risk in the past. Even people with no risk can get a TIA or stroke.