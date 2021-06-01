To Your Good Health: Not uncommon for titer not to drop to undetectable

DEAR DR. ROACH: In October 2018 I was treated for syphilis, and had a VDRL titer of 1:128. A few months later, the titer was 1:8, but has stayed at 1:8 since then. Why hasn't it gone down? — Y.Y.

ANSWER: VDRL and RPR are antibody tests for syphilis. They are nonspecific and can have false positive results, meaning a person can have a positive test but never have been exposed to syphilis. But decades of experience using these tests have made them an important part of monitoring therapy.

In your case, your titers dropped by a dramatic amount: sixteenfold. This is consistent with curing the syphilis you had back in 2018. However, the titer had not dropped down to nondetectable, as it usually does. This is called the "serofast state." It is not uncommon, as 20% or more of people successfully treated for syphilis will continue to have detectable antibodies on their RPR or VDRL tests.

If you have not had a recent test for HIV, you should, because syphilis and HIV can be transmitted the same way — and sometimes at the same time —and because people who are HIV positive are more likely to have a prolonged serofast state.