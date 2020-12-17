To Your Good Health: No reason this West Nile patient should skip the flu vaccine

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a paraplegic due to complications from the West Nile virus. I am getting conflicting information from my health care providers concerning flu shots. My primary care doctor says that the flu shots are contraindicated for West Nile victims; my pharmacist says the vaccinations are OK; and my hematologist is unsure. I would like to get a flu shot and a vaccination for COVID-19 when available. Please give me a definite answer. — P.H.L.

ANSWER: West Nile virus was relatively unknown in the U.S. until 1999, when an outbreak occurred in New York, but WNV now has been found in all the continental states and Canadian provinces. It is an arbovirus, related to the Japanese encephalitis virus. As such, it can cause neurological symptoms, including meningitis and encephalitis. It may also cause an acute flaccid paralysis, similar to poliomyelitis. Only polio virus causes poliomyelitis, and polio only exists in the wild in Afghanistan and Pakistan now, but several viruses can cause symptoms that act similarly. Although many people recover partially or fully, a third of people with acute flaccid paralysis do not recover.