To Your Good Health: No need to wait to get COVID vaccine after testing positive

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 on December 20, 2020. Due to our ages, we qualify to receive a vaccine now. But we have heard and read conflicting advice relating to the appropriate vaccination timing for people who have tested positive, ranging from get it as soon as you can, to wait 90 days after the positive COVID test, to wait longer than 90 days, with no specificity as to how much longer. What's the answer? We have been symptom-free since the end of December 2020. — M.P.

ANSWER: People who have had COVID-19 have some degree of protection, but that protection is incomplete and may be short-lived. However, it is rare to get reinfected within three months of the first infection, so it is not urgent that you get the vaccine immediately.

But you need not wait three months. You may get vaccinated after COVID-19 infection, as long as the symptoms have resolved. Since you do not have symptoms, you are free to get the vaccine as soon as it is convenient for you.

People who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab or the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab) should not get vaccinated for 90 days after treatment.