To Your Good Health: Nerve compression at wrist causes carpal tunnel syndrome

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman. Last September I had severe pain in my right hand. The pain was so bad that I had to go to the emergency room, where they did an MRI. Results showed I have cervical radiculopathy, a pinched nerve in my neck. They put me on hydrocodone and prednisone. A few days later I had extreme pain in both upper arms. My doctor sent me to a neurologist. After her consultation about a month later, she had me take two tests, EMG and NCV (not sure what those stand for). It was a needle test and a shock test. I was told I had carpel tunnel syndrome in my right hand. I have been referred to a hand surgeon.

However, the neurologist has no idea what is causing the upper arm pain. My question is if the hand pain and possibly the arm pain is from my neck, will carpel tunnel surgery in my right hand help my arms too? Or do I have two different problems? Do I need neck surgery for both problems? — R.M.

ANSWER: The nerves of the body carry pain signals to the brain. When a nerve is damaged, the brain usually registers the pain from the area of the body the nerve supplies, but there are times when the location of the pain differs a bit from what is expected.