To Your Good Health: Myths, misunderstandings and misleaders about COVID-19

No, the technology is decades old, and enormous resources were put into getting very large numbers of people studied quickly.

Myth: "The vaccines are experimental."

It is true that the vaccines, as of this writing, are approved under an emergency use authorization, but full approval is pending and, in my opinion, likely forthcoming. The clinical trials have shown powerfully that the vaccines are very effective. Unlike an experiment, individuals have the choice of getting the vaccine or not. Recent data show that over 99% of hospitalizations and deaths for COVID in recent weeks have been among people who are unvaccinated.

Misleading: "There are effective treatments for COVID-19."

This is true, but unfortunately, the treatments we have, including monoclonal antibodies, are only modestly effective. It is far better to prevent this disease than it is to treat it. Further, some proposed treatments have spectacularly failed in clinical trials: hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have shown little or no benefit when subjected to rigorous scrutiny.

Misleading: "Getting COVID-19 gives long-term protection from getting it again."