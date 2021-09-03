To Your Good Health: Mom is convinced nighttime sounds have a name

DEAR DR. ROACH: I need help with my mother's question (she's 86). She reports hearing glass breaking or being smashed. It's so loud that it wakes her out of her sleep. She looks around and never is there a glass broken. She says it's also a loud crashing noise, like something slamming up against a door. This only happens at night in her sleep. She states that it only happens a couple times a year for many years. I've told her it's a dream or semidream state. She's convinced that there is a specific medical name and explanation for her experience. Her name is Sarah. — N.D.

ANSWER: Sarah, you were right, this is a known condition, and it is called a hypnopompic hallucination. For some people, these hallucinations are visual; for others, they are auditory. They can occasionally be tactile. Your daughter is also right in that it is very like a dream state, except that it happens only as you wake up.

Often, it can be accompanied by sleep paralysis, an inability to move anything for a minute or two, which can be frightening. About 20% of the population can get this on a rare basis, but people with narcolepsy can get it very often. Since you are having them rarely, it is not something you need to worry about.