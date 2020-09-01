To Your Good Health: Masks may be uncomfortable, but they are not harmful

When health providers see patients suspected of having coronavirus, we wear an N95 mask, a surgical mask on top, and a face shield. This provides the most protection, which is especially necessary when performing procedures on people with COVID-19. A cloth face mask protects you to some extent, but it protects the people you are around to a much greater extent, because the virus is mostly on large droplets. These get filtered and trapped by the mask. If everyone wore a cloth mask all the time when in contact with others, the rate of transmission would plummet.

A properly made face mask should not allow the wearer to breathe in fabric. Recent studies have shown a well-fitted homemade mask with multiple layers of quilted cotton is effective, and my own experience tells me they are pretty comfortable. I use them when outside the hospital. Some surgical face masks will start to fray as they age: When this happens, they should be discarded. I don't recommend an N95 mask for routine use by the public. They are significantly less comfortable to wear and are still in short supply in many hard-hit areas of the country.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on getting routine urine analyses generated a surprising amount of mail. One important point that I didn't include in my column: Some doctors obtain urine samples on everybody, but don't run the analysis on them unless there is a reason to after seeing the provider. This way, they can be sure that a sample is available if needed. This seems reasonable, yet the office staff should be able to articulate that to the patients, to reassure their concerns about overordering of tests and charging for unnecessary tests.

