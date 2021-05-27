To Your Good Health: Marketing pharmaceuticals to the public

ANSWER: I do not agree with prescription drugs being advertised directly to the public. However, pharmaceutical companies would not spend a great deal of money on the advertisements unless they were effective, which they are. Although doctors certainly see the ads, the main way they work is that people with the conditions will often come to their doctors asking about a particular treatment for their condition. Doctors are human and want to please their patients. They are more likely to prescribe something the patient asks for even when, if they were to take the time to think, they might realize a different medication may be better or less expensive — or even that a patient might not need prescription medication at all. Patients should try not to ask for specific treatments, and physicians should be more diligent about ensuring their prescriptions are the most appropriate, but human nature has its way. Drug companies are very, very good at getting their messages across.