To Your Good Health: Many older adults face balance problems

DEAR DR. ROACH: One of my New Age friends claims that our food (meat, fish and even highly processed food) is full of unspecified parasites, therefore a regular cleansing of the digestive system is desired. Wormwood has been mentioned as a treatment. Is there any truth to it? Do we need regular "dewormings"? — K.O.S.

ANSWER: Parasitic infections are uncommon in the United States and Canada. Many parasites diagnosed in the U.S. are brought from international travel. Others, such as Giardia, are found in contaminated (untreated) water. Foodborne parasitic infections, such as tapeworms, can be found in beef, pork and fish, but these are rare. Parasitic infections from highly processed foods would be vanishingly rare, which may be the best thing you can say about consuming ultra-processed foods.

Symptoms of intestinal parasitic infections may include nausea and weight loss. Vitamin B12 deficiency is common with the fish tapeworm. People may notice passing part of the worm in the stool.