To Your Good Health: Male breast growth could be the result of low testosterone

DEAR DR. ROACH: Everyone has been told to reduce their sodium intake for many years. My mother was told this in the 1970s. Because of high blood pressure, she didn't add salt to anything she cooked, and I mostly continued that practice when I got married. Many people no longer add iodized table salt to food. Over the past 15 years, my husband, adult daughter and I all have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Several members of my husband's immediate family also have thyroid issues. Our adult son does not, so far.

Several years ago, I called a well-known soup company and asked if the salt in their foods contained iodine. I was told it didn't. I don't know if that is accurate or whether most processed foods don't use iodized salt. We know a lot of people with thyroid issues, and I wonder if lack of iodine could be the problem. Even though we are getting lots of salt/sodium in our diets, maybe we aren't getting enough iodine? — J.C.