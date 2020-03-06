To Your Good Health: Lower-leg clot causes feeling of heaviness when walking

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 62-year-old female. In January 2018 I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. I received a stem cell transplant in May of that year and am in remission. Everything was progressing fairly normally until six months post-transplant, when I suddenly developed a blood clot in my right leg. Now I am 21 months post-transplant, but my blood clot is still there. I was on Eliquis for nine months, Pradaxa for five months and have just been switched to Xarelto. The results of my ultrasound last week showed "unchanged clot occluding the femoral vein down to the veins in the calf."

I can't understand why the clot won't dissolve. At first, I was told clots usually take three to six months to dissolve. When it didn't, I inquired about a surgical procedure that had been mentioned to remove it, but was told it wouldn't be safe with my compromised immune system. Later I was told that since the clot was in the vein and not the artery, they can't do the surgical procedure. My oncologist/stem cell transplant doctor talked with a colleague who specializes in clotting disorders, and he said I would need long-term anticoagulants. If I'm on my feet for more than 30 minutes, my foot and ankle area get a numb, heavy feeling. Do you think there is anything else that can be done to dissolve the blood clot? — S.T.