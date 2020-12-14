To Your Good Health: Low PSA level not a cancer-free guarantee

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 54-year-old male who works out three to four times a week with weights. I eat healthy, with a very low sugar and restricted carb diet. At my age can I still increase muscle mass, and does testosterone have any play in it. After my recent physical bloodwork, I had a 670 total testosterone score and thought maybe with that result and increased protein intake I could still add some muscle mass. — M.C.

ANSWER: Healthy men and women can add muscle mass at any age. It is true that low testosterone levels can cause loss of muscle mass. Men who have concerns about losing muscle should be evaluated for low testosterone. Since your level is in the middle of the normal range, there is every reason to expect you can add muscle mass with strength-building exercises. Age 54 is quite young — even those in their 80s and beyond can improve muscle mass, strength and tone with exercise.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 75-year-old man with no serious health issues. My problem is nighttime bathroom visits. I feel the need to urinate six or seven times each night. However, I have a weak stream and a soreness in my lower stomach while urinating. I don't usually have anything to drink after 6 p.m. What could be the problem? — H.S.