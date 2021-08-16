To Your Good Health: It can be difficult to identify source of slow weight gain

DEAR DR. ROACH: My granddaughter refuses to let us see or pick up her 4½ month-old baby because we may be shedding the virus by having been vaccinated against COVID-19. Could you please shed some light on this? We do not understand what this means. In the meantime, we are missing out on the progress of the baby, and we miss him terribly. — L.M.

ANSWER: "Shedding" after vaccination refers to people being contagious despite having no symptoms. Shedding is a possibility only after vaccination with a live vaccine. Even then, it is very, very rare for a person to develop complications after exposure to a recently vaccinated person.

For example, the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is a live vaccine, but there has never been a published case of a person getting ill after exposure to the current version of the vaccine. However, live polio vaccine (not used in North America for decades) had the potential to shed, and also the potential to cause illness. It has been replaced by a killed vaccine.