To Your Good Health: Is there danger lurking in your turkey on wheat?

The magnitude of the risk is small. It's estimated that eating a moderate amount of processed meat (about 2 ounces a day) will increase the lifetime risk of bowel cancer from 4.8% to 5.6%. That's enough for me to recommend against making processed meats a regular part of your diet.

However, not all deli meats are processed using nitrites, and it's not 100% clear that the nitrites are the sole or even the main cause of the increase in risk. Some of the foods you mention are made minimally processed, with very little if any ingredients that might increase the risk of bowel cancer. It takes some perseverance, but you can find out what your deli is serving and check to see how it is made.

Occasional amounts of these kinds of products are not very dangerous. A mostly plant-based diet has many benefits, including lower cancer risk. Having bacon every day is not a good idea for health, but adding in an occasional deli lunch is not a big risk.

The "hundreds of thousands" number seems more hyperbole than science to me.