To Your Good Health: Is there a stroke link to Fosamax?

Being a doctor means being responsible for the harms. But your mother's doctor had to consider the risks of the medicine against the risks of not doing anything. Her doctor also doesn't want your mother or any family member come back with a hip fracture, which could lead to her losing function and ultimately dying.

You are absolutely right that doctors should not prescribe medication without thinking about the consequences and potential harms. But when benefits outweigh the harms, then we ought to prescribe the medication. In the case of alendronate and stroke, no association for overall stroke risk was found, according to the best information currently available, and I am not sure that your mother's stroke had relationship to her taking the Fosamax.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please tell me about GERD and how serious is it? Is an over-the-counter tablet OK instead of a pharmacy pill at flare up? — E.M.

ANSWER: Gastroesophageal reflux means that the contents of the stomach ("gastrum") go backward ("reflux") into the esophagus. It is extremely common — 22% of people in the U.S. reported having symptoms of heartburn or regurgitation in the previous month.