To Your Good Health: Is sugar a poison?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My uncle, a retired surgeon, is 90 years old. I visit my uncle periodically to inquire about his health and well-being. He eats, but is a little weak. I suggested to my aunt, a retired obstetrician, to give him a nutritional supplement. I take one myself and found it to be effective if taken regularly. The one I recommended contains only 22 grams of total sugars. My aunt told me that according to a CNN medical correspondent, "Sugar is poison."

I was flabbergasted to hear such an answer from her, a medical doctor! Care to change her mind with a comment about the importance of sugars in our daily lives as it pertains to our physiology and metabolism? My uncle is not a diabetic. — S.F.

ANSWER: When you hear that something is a poison, there are two questions to ask: What is the toxicity, and what is the dose? From the standpoint of sugar, there is no longer any question that large amounts of added sugar increase the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Most experts look at sugars contained within foods such as whole fruits as having less negative health effect than added sugars, such as in a sugar-sweetened beverage. However, the magnitude of the risk is small.

